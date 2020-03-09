Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 34,415 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 738.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 524,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.99.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,919,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $69.14 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

