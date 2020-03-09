Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.