Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 190.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,559 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 85,847 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,083,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

PEG traded down $3.97 on Monday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,751. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

