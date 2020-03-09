Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,462 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,695 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after purchasing an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 259,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $104,276,000 after purchasing an additional 256,211 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $6.18 on Monday, hitting $73.68. 4,960,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.