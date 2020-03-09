Trexquant Investment LP Takes $6.38 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.91. 3,460,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,043. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.