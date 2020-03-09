Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,066 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $30.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,268,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $252.03 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.