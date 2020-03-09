Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,000. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 66,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 447,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.69.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $14.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.67. 30,564,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

