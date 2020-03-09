Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 211,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.82. 14,750,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

