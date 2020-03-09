Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,678 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,727,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.23. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

