Trias (TRY) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Trias has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

