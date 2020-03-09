Trollcoin (TROLL) Achieves Market Cap of $216,293.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a market cap of $216,293.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

