TRON Market Capitalization Hits $1.21 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, TRON has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gate.io, Kryptono, DigiFinex, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Exrates, Upbit, IDCM, Bitfinex, Hotbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Neraex, BitFlip, Cryptomate, Bibox, Bit-Z, Rfinex, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Tidex, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, ChaoEX, Indodax, IDAX, Liqui, HitBTC, Koinex, Tokenomy, OpenLedger DEX, OEX, DDEX, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Bithumb, Braziliex, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, LBank, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Exmo, Zebpay, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Allcoin, BitForex, Ovis, WazirX, Coindeal, CoinBene, Kucoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.