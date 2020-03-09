Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.04. Tronox reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.71 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 111.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.42. Tronox has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

