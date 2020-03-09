TTC Trading Up 35.4% This Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. TTC has a market cap of $18.67 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 861,928,049 coins and its circulating supply is 404,902,893 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

