U Network Hits Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. U Network has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $256,477.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Bibox and IDEX. In the last week, U Network has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 174.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.