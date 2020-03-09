U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,233 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.74% of U.S. Silica worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $3.28 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.06%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.