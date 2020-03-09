UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

