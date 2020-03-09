Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $128,513,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $4,816,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,552,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,562,041.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 7,848,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $235,074,944.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,251,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787,253 shares of company stock worth $451,396,613 in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion and a PE ratio of -3.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.