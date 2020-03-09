Ubiq Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $2,946.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

