UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of UGI worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in UGI by 134.9% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in UGI by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in UGI during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

UGI stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

