Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Ultra has a market cap of $12.94 million and $196,247.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00277294 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,129,185 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

