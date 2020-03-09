Uniqure (QURE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uniqure (NASDAQ: QURE):

3/4/2020 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Uniqure had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

1/23/2020 – Uniqure had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 437,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,138. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Uniqure NV alerts:

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,854,343.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,996,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $823,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,913,973. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Uniqure by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Uniqure by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uniqure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.