UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,806,000. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.55. 828,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,714,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.