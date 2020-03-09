UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

NYSE:UNH traded down $10.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,056,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,301. The company has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

