Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes Purchases 3,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes acquired 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UVE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,292. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $713.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.53). Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

