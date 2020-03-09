UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $258,521.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Allcoin, LBank and BigONE. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OTCBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

