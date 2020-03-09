Unobtanium (UNO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,798 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

