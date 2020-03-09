Upfiring Hits One Day Volume of $1,024.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Upfiring token can now be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $1,024.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange, RightBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.