Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Acquires $1,206,000.00 in Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 150,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,277. Upwork Inc has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $910.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $9,108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Upwork by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Upwork by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 854,700 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPWK. Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

