Urban Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,032,000 after buying an additional 283,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $35,727,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,099,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 290,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

