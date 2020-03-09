Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2020 – Urban Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2020 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/4/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from to .

3/3/2020 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/3/2020 – Urban Outfitters is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Urban Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – Urban Outfitters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $35,727,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,099,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 290,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

