US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Kurt Matthew Cellar Buys 4,300 Shares

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $96,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,413.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kurt Matthew Cellar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 10,700 shares of US Concrete stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $263,327.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.49. 519,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $411.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. US Concrete Inc has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in US Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,478,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in US Concrete by 1,143.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

