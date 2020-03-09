USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $176,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,501.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $16,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

USNA stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

