USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Poloniex, OKEx and Hotbit. USD Coin has a market cap of $459.51 million and approximately $769.12 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 463,163,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,843,761 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24, Coinsuper, OKEx, Poloniex, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, FCoin, CPDAX, CoinEx, Kucoin, Korbit and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

