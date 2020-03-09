Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.11 Million Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Workday were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after purchasing an additional 301,656 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15,837.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 256,569 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,898,000 after buying an additional 218,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after buying an additional 186,403 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,766 shares of company stock worth $83,868,534 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $14.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.98. 2,221,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.88 and its 200 day moving average is $174.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

