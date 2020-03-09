Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 1,400 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,924,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,934,000 after purchasing an additional 308,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $8.52 on Monday, reaching $167.40. The company had a trading volume of 96,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,398. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.27. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

