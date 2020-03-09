Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eaton were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,227,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $10,823,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $9,118,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of ETN traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,595. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.09%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

