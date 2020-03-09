Utah Retirement Systems Sells 7,200 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $9.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.14. 334,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.17. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. S&P Equity Research increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

