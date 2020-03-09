Uv Partners Iv Lp Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE NET traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 9.02. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.81.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cloudflare by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

