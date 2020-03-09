V-ID Market Cap Tops $4.91 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $587,218.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, V-ID has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Get V-ID alerts:

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,335,062 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

