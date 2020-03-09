VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BNP Paribas lowered VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

