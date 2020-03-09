Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,797 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 2.37% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

