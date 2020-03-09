Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Bank of Hawaii’s 7th Largest Position

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $61,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,158,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 85,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,824. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.70 and a one year high of $202.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average is $177.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

