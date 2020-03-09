Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $13.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.28. 158,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.70 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

