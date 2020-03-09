Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $22,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $182.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

