Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,719,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after buying an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 567,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,161,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $11.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.18. 2,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,851. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $154.74 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.55 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.