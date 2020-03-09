Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 293,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $145.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,786. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $142.19 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92.

