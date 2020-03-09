Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $145.58. 1,418,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,786. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $142.19 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.92.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.