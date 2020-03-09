Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 131.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $12.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,509,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

