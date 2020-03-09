Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $150.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.